‘Penn and Teller’ Host Brooke Burke talks show’s new season, learning magic tricks

Real magic, real tricks, all to fool the dynamic duo, Penn and Teller.

On today’s Life. Style. Live, the show’s host Brooke Burke chatted with our own Amber Hankins about the new, upcoming season, the premiere episode’s special guest and Brooke’s experience in trying her own hand at magic!

You can watch ‘Penn and Teller, Fool Us’ on October 27th at 8 p.m. ET– Fridays on the CW.

Who’s Your Daddy?! GUEST APPEARANCE BY MOXIE JILLETTE IN THE SEASON 10 PREMIERE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Moxie Jillette, Daxien, The Cosmic Romantics & David Schwartz. Brooke Burke (“Dancing with the Stars”) serves as host (#1001).

ABOUT:

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic. FOOL US stars Penn Jillette, Teller and Brooke Burke. Hosted by Brooke Burke (“Dancing With The Stars”), PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Penn & Teller: BS”), Andrew Golder (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Solitary”) and Lincoln Hiatt (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Solitary”), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).