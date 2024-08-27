Penrod Arts Fair returns for 57th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Penrod Arts Fair has become a long-standing Indianapolis tradition, growing from a one-day event in 1967 to now the largest single-day arts fair in the nation.

This year’s art fair features more than 350 artists from across the country with all different mediums not just showcasing Indianapolis-only artists.

This event is for everyone, people who love art, who are curious about art, and who don’t know anything about art.

There’s something for everyone.

The Penrod Society’s 57th Annual Penrod Arts Fair and 11th Annual Evening with Penrod are back this September at Newfields on Sept. 6-7.

This year’s art fair features more than 350 artists from across the country, 1,000 performers across five stages of entertainment, more than 50 arts-related nonprofit organizations, a variety of food and beverage vendors, and an extensive children’s area.

On the night prior to the fair at Evening with Penrod, attendees get an exclusive preview and first opportunity to purchase art from more than 100 artists who will be featured at the Fair.

Every dollar raised from these events goes to support dozens of Indiana arts-related nonprofits and organizations in the form of grants.

The Penrod Society is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to supporting a broad array of arts, cultural and educational activities and institutions throughout central Indiana.

Its core mission is to provide philanthropic service to the community, specifically underrepresented and underserved arts communities within central Indiana.

The Penrod Arts Fair is now the largest single-day arts fair in the nation. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.penrod.org.