Life.Style.Live!

Perfect gift ideas to spoil the mom in your life for Mother’s Day

While every day should be Mother’s Day, it’s that one specific day of the year we get to celebrate our moms! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with perfect gift ideas to spoil the mom in your life!

The gift of flowers

Teleflora

Teleflora’s Whimsical Dragonfly Bouquet – $64.99

Teleflora’s Shining Beauty Bouquet – $54.99

Being a Mother is a role of a lifetime, this Mother’s Day spoil mom and Love Out Loud to show the moms in your life how much they are appreciated, with a beautiful bouquet from Teleflora’s Mother’s Day line-up.

Teleflora’s Mother’s Day lineup features one-of-a-kind floral arrangements — always fully-arranged, made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by local florists.

All bouquets are ready to showcase and enjoy from the moment they arrive.

Teleflora’s Mother’s Day line-up includes bouquets like the “Whimsical Dragonfly” and the “Shining Beauty,” featuring a mix of soft pink and purple flowers, paired with green accents – all bouquets are delivered in a keepsake container that mom can cherish for years to come.

Available at www.teleflora.com

Everything mom needs to spoil herself

Bath & Body Works

Butterfly Eau de Parfum – $44.50

Butterfly Home Fragrance – $7.50-$26.60

Butterfly Hand Care – $1.95-$7.50

Butterfly Body Care – $8.50-$19.50

Butterfly, Bath & Body Works’ newest fragrance, is beautiful, strong & one of a kind with notes of Raspberry Nectar, Iris Petals & Airy Vanilla!

It’s the perfect Mother’s Day gift for someone who empowers & inspires you!

You can start with the beautiful Eau de Parfum ($44.50) & personalize the gift by adding in Home Fragrance ($7.50-26.60), Hand Care ($1.95-7.50) or Body Care ($8.50-19.50) because Butterfly is bound to be her new signature spring scent!

Available at Bath & Body Works and bathandbodyworks.com

A skincare must have

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil – $80

A miracle facial oil from the Queen of Glow!

Formulated with a potent, plant-derived protein, the next-generation collagen matrix in Charlotte’s Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil helps create a barrier on the skin to reduce the skin’s water loss and help the complexion appear plumper, smoother, and more radiant while visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Supercharged actives Collageneer, Cocoyl Hydrolysed Collagen, NanoCacao O, and MAXnolia are blended with spa aroma essential oils like lavender, rose absolute, neroli, damask rose, and eucalyptus.

Available at www.CharlotteTilbury.com

Cozy luxury for mom

Faribault Mill





Crocus Hill Wool Shawl – $165

Cabin Wool Throw – $150

The Hamptons Map Wool Throw – $195

Allagash Cotton Throw – $275

Edgecomb Cotton Bed Blanket – $295-$445

Faribault Mill is committed to keeping American manufacturing alive; all their products are Made in USA.

Faribault Mill cotton and wool products are luxurious and soft, crafted with the highest quality natural fibers

Founded in 1865 in Faribault, MN, Faribault Mill produces luxurious blankets, throws, apparel, and accessories that are all made in the USA.

Find all products at www.faribaultmill.com

Use Coupon Code MOMHINT to save 15%

For more information visit, MomHint.com.