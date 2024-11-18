Performance Racing Industry trade show revs up in Indy

Indianapolis, the racing capital of the world, is set to host the annual Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show, one of the largest motorsports-specific events globally. Taking place December 12–14 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, the event is expected to generate more than $70 million in economic impact for the city.

PRI President Michael Good emphasized the show’s importance to the industry and the city. “The PRI Show has been around since 1988, and we’ve been fortunate to host it here in Indianapolis for years. We’re not planning to go anywhere,” he said. “The event brings in roughly 60,000 to 70,000 attendees and accounts for more than 24,000 hotel nights.”

A Global Gathering for Motorsports

The PRI Trade Show attracts participants from across the globe, ranging from professionals in Formula 1, NASCAR, and IndyCar. It showcases the latest in motorsports technology, providing opportunities to connect, learn, and innovate.

Good explained the show’s purpose: “PRI connects, protects, and advocates for the motorsports industry. This event is the ultimate place to connect. We bring together manufacturers, buyers, and sanctioning bodies, offering attendees an unparalleled experience.”

The show spans 1.2 million square feet, including the entire convention center, Lucas Oil Stadium, and the connector between the two. This year, an expanded 40,000-square-foot section will highlight simulator (SIM) racing, providing attendees with hands-on experiences.

Technology and Generational Appeal

The integration of advanced simulators at the show reflects the growing importance of technology in motorsports. “SIM racing is similar to go-karting in that it’s introducing the next generation to motorsports,” Good said. “It allows participants, including young children, to experience car mechanics and driving dynamics in a highly interactive way.”

The show also highlights efforts to attract a diverse, younger audience to the industry. Organizations like Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA), led by Lynn St. James and Cindy Sisson, work to encourage women to enter motorsports fields. Additionally, Purdue University’s Motorsports Engineering Program will soon occupy a space in the nearby Dallara building, further solidifying Indianapolis as a hub for racing innovation.

“Our children today are the future engineers, techs, and leaders of this industry,” Good said. “Events like PRI ensure we’re fostering that passion early on.”

A Showcase of Racing History and Legacy

PRI headquarters on Main Street in Speedway serves as a gateway to motorsports history and innovation. The lobby features iconic cars, such as Jeff Gordon’s 1990 USAC championship midget car, owned by local racing enthusiast Rollie Helming. The display illustrates the evolution of racing technology and includes cars driven by Brian Herta and his son Colton Herta, highlighting the familial ties that define the sport.

“This car is a marvel of engineering for its time,” Good said of Gordon’s vehicle. “It’s amazing to see how far the industry has come and to celebrate those milestones.”

A Must-Attend Event for Motorsports Professionals

The PRI Trade Show is a trade-only event, open to those working in the motorsports industry. It provides attendees with networking opportunities, hands-on experiences, and insights into cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of racing.

“The show is for industry professionals, but everyone here is thinking about how to bring in the next generation,” Good said.

For more information on the PRI Trade Show and its economic impact, visit performanceracing.com/tradeshow.

SPONSORED BY PRI