Personalized Memorabilia Experience

SIGND, the pioneering personalized memorabilia experience, is revolutionizing the way celebrities connect with their fans. Founded by Howard Margolies, SIGND aims to provide a seamless and exceptional experience while also giving back to the community. A percentage of proceeds from each sale is donated to various charities and non-profit organizations, showcasing the company’s commitment to making a positive impact. Many of the Icons featured on SIGND also utilize their earnings from sales as donations to their own foundations or charitable causes, further amplifying the mission of giving back.

Combining the allure of autographed items with the power of personalized videos, SIGND offers a unique and unforgettable experience. Whether it’s a treasured collectible or a heartfelt message, the platform allows senders to browse a roster of renowned celebrities, select their desired Icon and experience, personalize the message, and make a purchase. Once an order is placed, the SIGND team coordinates with the chosen Icon to ensure the item is signed or the video is recorded, providing fans with an exclusive and cherished memento to treasure for years to come.