Pet safety tips with Thomas Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospitals

Disasters can strike at any time, from house fires to floods and tornadoes. During severe weather or emergencies, it’s crucial to be ready to take care of your whole family, including your pets.

Thomas Dock, the Director of Communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals, joined us on the show to share important pet safety tips.

June is National Pet Preparedness Month, reminding us that we need a plan for our pets in emergencies. Here are some easy steps to ensure your pets are safe:

Have Current Photos and Documents: Keep recent pictures of your pets and copies of their rabies certificates and medical records. A “selfie” with your pet can help with identification if you get separated. Create a Pet Evacuation Kit: This kit should be separate from yours and include several days of food, water, bowls, paper towels, trash bags, soap, and any necessary medications. Know Pet-Friendly Shelters: Not all shelters accept pets, so check ahead of time. Websites like petswelcome.com and bringfido.com can help you find pet-friendly hotels. Containment Supplies: Have leashes, collars, carriers, and crates ready to keep your pets safe and contained. Microchip Your Pets: Microchipping helps reunite lost pets with their owners. Ensure your pet’s microchip information is up-to-date.

Being prepared can make a huge difference in keeping your pets safe during an emergency. Y

our veterinary team can assist with microchipping and provide the necessary documents for your pet’s evacuation kit.

Noah’s Animal Hospitals is a family-owned, locally operated group of animal hospitals that have been serving Central Indiana pets and their people for more than 40 years.

They are dedicated to providing top-notch care for your furry family members.