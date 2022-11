Life.Style.Live!

Peter Billingsley talks returning as Ralphie in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

Nearly 40 years later, Peter Billingsley is reprising his role in the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”

Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Billingsley who plays Ralphie in “A Christmas Story Christmas.”

