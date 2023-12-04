Search
Pickleball 4 Parkinson’s fundraiser making a difference

Pickleball 4 Parkinson’s

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Are you ready to have some fun while making a positive impact?

Get ready to participate in a lively game of Pickleball that not only promises entertainment but also supports a noble cause—those individuals battling Parkinson’s disease.

Join us on December 18th at 8 a.m. at the Grand Park Event Center, conveniently located at 19000 Grand Park Blvd in Westfield, IN 46074. Y

our participation comes for $100 per person, and your contribution will go a long way in aiding those dealing with Parkinson’s disease.

For more details and to sign up, please visit www.Indianaparkinson.org/p4p/.

Let’s rally together for a day of camaraderie, competition, and compassion.

