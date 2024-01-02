Pickleball Collegiate Championships coming to Westfield

Exciting news for pickleball lovers!

Jeremiah and Jacob Rader, are pro instructors who brought their expertise to our studio Tuesday morning!

Mark your calendars for the upcoming grand event at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield – the inaugural Pickleball Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open from January 3rd to 7th.

College teams from across the country will vie for a grand prize of $50,000, promising a thrilling display of pickleball.