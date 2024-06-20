Plan your perfect outdoor adventure in Florida

June is recognized as Great Outdoors Month, making it the perfect time to plan an outdoor adventure. There’s no better place to explore than the Sunshine State, Florida.

Adventure journalist and thrill seeker Kinga Philipps is teaming up with Visit Florida to showcase the many outdoor opportunities available in Florida. Kinga, known for her adventurous spirit, is currently hosting a local original series called “Finding Adventures.”

She has also hosted numerous shows on the Travel Channel and National Geographic, and she made history as the first female host of Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

Whether you’re looking for thrilling water sports, hiking trails, or wildlife encounters, Kinga and Visit Florida have all the tips you need to plan your perfect getaway. Don’t miss out on exploring the great outdoors in the beautiful Sunshine State this June!