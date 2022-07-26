Life.Style.Live!

Plane Pull Challenge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana

The Plane Pull Challenge is Special Olympics Indiana’s largest single-day fundraiser where teams compete to see who can pull a Boeing 757 jetliner down a 12-foot track the fastest.

This is all in support of their programs and athletes.

The Plane Pull Challenge is set for Saturday, August 13.

Carla Knapp, director of marketing and communications for Special Olympics Indiana, and Mitch Bonar, special Olympics Indiana athlete, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about the significance of this event and why you should sign-up now.

About Special Olympics Indiana:

Special Olympics Indiana is a nonprofit organization that is part of the global Special Olympics movement, using sport, health, education and leadership programs to empower people with intellectual disabilities and end discrimination. We provide year-round training and competition in 23 sports and other program opportunities for more than 18,000 Hoosiers of all ages with intellectual disabilities. Our vision is an inclusive world for all, driven by the power of sport, through which people with intellectual disabilities live active, healthy and fulfilling lives.

For more information, click here.