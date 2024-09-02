Plate It Up Catering: Youth Culinary Camp

Chef Felicia Grady of Plate it Up Catering joined us with student Austen Preddie on Labor Day!

They came together to discuss their work and the positive impact they are striving to make in the community.

Chef Grady is committed to fostering healthier communities by connecting people with real, nutritious food.

Through her Plate it Up Catering Foundation, she aims to inspire and educate others about the power of food, education, and experience.

Her mission is to make a meaningful difference in the community where they live and work.

During the discussion, they highlighted the youth culinary camp serving children aged 6-18.

This camp is a key part of the foundation’s efforts to teach valuable culinary skills to the younger generation.

They also shared details about an upcoming Broadway United Methodist Church event on September 14, 2024.

This event is significant for the foundation, and they provided information about the date, time, location, and opportunities for sponsorship.

Plate it Up Catering’s social media and website offer further resources and updates for those who want to learn more.

Chef Grady and her team are dedicated to continuing their mission of making a positive impact through their work in the community.