Life.Style.Live!

Plate it Up Catering’s Chef Felicia prepares Chicken Picatta over rice or pasta, Fried Rice

Chef Felicia Grady, Plate It Up Catering’s, executive chef & ServSafe proctor instructor, joined us today with her recipes for Chicken Piccata and Fried Rice.





Plate It Up! Catering is a catering company specializing in gourmet gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian cuisine.

For more information visit, plateitupcatering.net.