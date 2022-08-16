Life.Style.Live!

Plate It Up Catering’s Chef Felicia prepares Chicken Veracruz, Chicken Lettuce Wrap

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

You can often catch owner of Plate It Up Catering Chef Felicia Grady all around Indianapolis giving cooking demonstrations for organizations including the Girl Scouts of America, Urban League, Arthritis Foundation and Oak Street Health. 

Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” Chef Felicia gave an exclusive demonstration to us as she prepared Chicken Veracruz and Chicken Lettuce Wraps.

Grady will also be catering the City of Indianapolis Event: Reverse Trade Show hosted at Martin University on Wednesday, August 24.

During her demonstrations she teaches people how to prepare healthy entrees to go along with their health and wellness programs. 

For more from Chef Felicia, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Alligator kills 88-year-old who slipped into pond while gardening

National /

Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report

National /

Stock indexes turn mixed on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow

Business /

Indiana trooper goes viral with post about slow drivers in fast lane

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.