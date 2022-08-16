Life.Style.Live!

Plate It Up Catering’s Chef Felicia prepares Chicken Veracruz, Chicken Lettuce Wrap

You can often catch owner of Plate It Up Catering Chef Felicia Grady all around Indianapolis giving cooking demonstrations for organizations including the Girl Scouts of America, Urban League, Arthritis Foundation and Oak Street Health.

Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” Chef Felicia gave an exclusive demonstration to us as she prepared Chicken Veracruz and Chicken Lettuce Wraps.

Grady will also be catering the City of Indianapolis Event: Reverse Trade Show hosted at Martin University on Wednesday, August 24.

During her demonstrations she teaches people how to prepare healthy entrees to go along with their health and wellness programs.

