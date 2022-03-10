Life.Style.Live!

Plate it Up! Catering’s Chef Felicia prepares Coconut Curry Shrimp, Creamed Spinach

by: Tierra Carpenter
Who knew Girl Scout Cookies would make such a great chicken coating!?

Chef Felicia Grady, Plate It Up! Catering’s, executive chef & ServSafe proctor instructor, joined us today with her recipes for Coconut Curry Shrimp and Creamed Spinach.

Her Coconut Curry Shrimp Recipe was inspired by her competing in the Girl Scout Cookie Cook Off.

Grady also shared that she was recently awarded Chef of the Year by the America Culinary Federation.

Plate It Up! Catering is a catering company specializing in gourmet gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian cuisine. 

For more information visit, plateitupcatering.net.

