Players Ball: Hoops and Icons

Get ready as The Players Company presents the inaugural Players Ball: Hoops & Icons basketball extravaganza!

This star-studded affair brings together influencers and pro athletes for a thrilling competition featuring a skills challenge, a 3-point shootout, and a dunk contest.

Attendees can expect fan giveaways, fantastic music, and a chance to actively participate in events like the giddy challenge or serving as props for a dunk.

With an impressive guest list including Justin Jefferson, Terrell Owens, Keith Lee, Max Is Nice, La Griddy, and many more, this promises to be a night to remember.

To ensure everyone can join in the excitement, The Players Company is offering a special UNLOCK code “PLAY25,” providing a 25% discount on tickets above $10.

This event aims to bring the All-Star experience to Indianapolis locals without the hefty price tag.

Scan the QR Code on the flyer or search “HINKLE” on Ticketmaster to secure your spot. See you there!

Additionally, organizations can use the Unlock Code – PLAY25 to purchase tickets in bulk, allowing them to donate to underserved youth and academic scholars.