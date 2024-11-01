Plexaderm improves product design and moisturizer for better customer satisfaction

Plexaderm is committed to enhancing customer satisfaction by improving its product design and formulation. Responding to customer feedback, Plexaderm has introduced larger tubes for easier handling, squeezing, and closing after use, making the application process more convenient.

The Plex-Perfect Daily Moisturizer, designed specifically to complement the Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum, provides thorough, oil-free hydration without affecting the Serum’s skin-tightening effects. For those using an alternative moisturizer, Plexaderm advises an oil-free formula applied 10-20 minutes before the Serum for optimal results, as outcomes can vary between products. Plexaderm’s effects can last up to 10 hours, depending on skin type and environmental factors like sweat and natural oils. To maximize results, apply Plexaderm on a clean, dry face, allowing 5-10 minutes for it to set fully.

Plexaderm’s Rapid Reduction Serum targets under-eye bags, which often develop as aging skin and tissue weaken, allowing fat to push forward. This can cause shadowing and a fatigued appearance. The Serum aims to reduce these effects, offering a visibly refreshed look for hours.