PodINDY event to teach businesses podcasting skills and monetization strategies

Brad Miller, from PodINDY, is gearing up for an event on November 9 designed to help businesses leverage podcasting to grow and make money. Miller explains, “Almost everyone has heard of podcasting and listens to them on platforms like YouTube, but not everyone knows how to create their own podcast or how it can benefit their business.” PodINDY aims to change that by equipping businesses with the skills to create, sustain, and monetize their own podcasts.

Miller emphasizes that podcasting can boost the “know, like, and trust” factor essential to business-client relationships. “If people see your face, hear your voice, and understand your message, they can build trust quicker, leading to more meaningful connections and, ultimately, more sales,” Miller explains. The event will outline how businesses can structure their podcast content, whether focusing on the technical aspects of their services or adding personal touches to connect with their audience on a deeper level.

Miller’s passion for podcasting stems from personal experience, including a podcast he runs on cancer, which he says has been “transformational.” He sees podcasting as a means to reach people with meaningful messages, allowing businesses to serve their audience better and engage in purposeful storytelling.

He advises that consistency is key: “To build traction, you need to be persistent,” he states. PodINDY will guide attendees on how to launch, grow, and maintain podcasts to drive sustained engagement.

The event will be held at Switchboard Indy in Fountain Square and offers both in-person and virtual attendance options. Featured speakers include Dave Jackson, author of “Profit from Podcasting,” and Dr. Craig Van Slyke, who will discuss AI’s role in enhancing podcasting. Those interested can register at PodINDY.com, with a 15% discount available through WISH-TV.