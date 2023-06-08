Political strategist turned musician

Get ready to be swept away by the soul-stirring melodies of singer/songwriter Josh Gillespie in our upcoming segment! Josh is here to share his musical journey and treat us to a couple of his captivating songs. Let’s dive right in and uncover the magic behind his artistry.

First things first, Gillespie discussed his transition from working in politics to pursuing music. After spending years immersed in the world of politics.

Next, we explored some of his new projects. With his rich musical background and captivating performances, we had to learn more about his latest creative endeavors! It’s fascinating to explore the different avenues artists venture into.

Whether he’s serenading us with heartfelt ballads or rocking out with his full band, Josh Gillespie’s performances are a testament to his undeniable talent and his ability to captivate audiences. His music definitely left a lasting impression.

So, get ready to be moved by the enchanting melodies of Josh Gillespie as he shares his musical journey and treats us to captivating performances of “Maybe It’s Time” and “Slave to the Party.” It’s a segment you won’t want to miss!