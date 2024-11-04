Pots and Pans Pie Co. brings Indiana flavors to Thanksgiving tables nationwide

Pots and Pans Pie Co. offers a mix of sweet and savory pies, available for purchase by the slice or whole, and even take-and-bake pot pies that customers can prepare at home. Founded in 2016, the business started at local farmers markets and grew into a brick-and-mortar location on 49th and College in Indianapolis, with nationwide shipping now available through Gold Belly.

In addition to classics like apple crumble and maple pecan, they roll out seasonal flavors in November, including caramel pumpkin and sweet potato. For savory options, their Thanksgiving dinner pot pie is packed with layers of potatoes, turkey, stuffing, and gravy, embodying a full holiday meal in pie form.

Every pie is handmade from scratch, often incorporating local ingredients from nearby farms, giving customers across the country a taste of Indiana’s local flavors. “You can do whatever you want with our pie,” said owner Clarissa Morley, encouraging customers to make the pies part of their own holiday traditions, whether by preparing them at home or using them to simplify Thanksgiving cooking.

“We recommend placing your order now to ensure availability,” Clarissa said, noting they also try to have extra pies on hand close to Thanksgiving.

For more details on flavors and how to order from Pots and Pans Pie Co., visit potsandpansindy.com.