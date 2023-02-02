Life.Style.Live!

Pots & Pans Pie Co serves up apple crumble pie, beef and mushroom pot pie

At Pots & Pans Pie Co., the motto is “pie is the perfect food.” From sweet to savory, pies bring people together! Clarissa Morley, Owner of Pots & Pans Pie Co, joined us today to demonstrate baking pies.

The first pie is an apple crumble pie with fresh Granny Smith apples. Everything at the pie shop is freshly made, and the team has been baking pies since 2016.

The second pie is a beef and mushroom pot pie, a more savory choice! It has slow-roasted beef in a rich red wine gravy.

The store is located at 4915 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205. For more information visit their website. The baking team encourages walk-ins, and also takes online orders for pies.