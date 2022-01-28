Life.Style.Live!

Precision Outdoors is ready to renovate your outdoor space

It might be cold out there now, but in a matter of weeks, the intrepid professionals with Precision Outdoors will be reconfiguring the outdoor spaces of Indiana homeowners. Whether it be a new deck, a unique patio, or a perfect pergola, Precision Outdoors is ready to help homeowners create a dream outdoor space.

Throughout the Indianapolis Home Show’s 100th anniversary, the Precision Outdoors Living Stage has offered live learning possibilities.

All told, Precision Outdoors offered three presentations during the Indianapolis Home Show . The first was focused on planning an outdoor oasis. The second looked at outdoor design elements. The final presentation offered a tutorial on pergolas, pavilions, and gable roofs.

The Indianapolis Home Show runs until Sunday, January 30.

For more information about Precision Outdoors visit, precision-outdoors.com.

For more information on the featured exhibits you can find at the Indianapolis Home Show click here.

Also, a special promo code has been extended exclusively for WISH-TV viewers who are interested in buying tickets. Click here and type in “WISH” to get your discounted tickets for the show.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW.