Historic Baker-Johnson-Pickett Farmstead reconstructed at Fieldgate Farm

The Baker-Johnson-Pickett Farmstead, a historic site in Hamilton County, has been meticulously preserved and reconstructed at Fieldgate Farm in Sheridan. The farmstead, which dates back to the 19th century, played a crucial role in Indiana’s history as part of the Underground Railroad, and efforts have been made to maintain its original structure and historical significance.

The farmstead was originally home to the Baker-Johnson-Pickett family, who were Quakers and known abolitionists. They notably assisted the Rhodes family, runaway slaves from Illinois, by hiding them in their barn. This act was part of a broader network of abolitionists in the region who helped slaves seeking freedom. The structures, which include the main house and barn, were saved from demolition during the expansion of U.S. Route 31. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), in collaboration with Indiana Landmarks, facilitated the preservation efforts, ensuring these historic buildings could be rebuilt accurately.

Indiana Landmarks played a key role in the restoration. Every part of the house and barn was carefully disassembled, labeled, and stored for two years before being reconstructed. The preservation process maintained historical accuracy, down to the original beams and nails. “If the window was crooked originally, it came back crooked again,” shared the owners, emphasizing their commitment to authenticity. The basement now features a window where visitors can view the original beams that support the structure, reflecting the meticulous care taken to preserve the history.

The barn remains one of the most notable elements of the farmstead, showcasing hand-hewn beams, wooden pegs, and antique nails. Every effort was made to ensure that the buildings were reconstructed as they once stood, without adding modern extensions. “We are preserving the farm and the buildings, and we’re preserving the legacy of the family that lived there,” the owners stated. The buildings will remain unchanged, with no additions, maintaining their historical integrity.

The Baker-Johnson-Pickett Farmstead is open to the public at select times throughout the year. Visitors have the opportunity to see firsthand how the structures have been preserved, with upcoming events like Farm Day providing guided tours. For more details on visiting and upcoming events, individuals are encouraged to check the Fieldgate Farm Facebook page.

Efforts like those at Fieldgate Farm highlight the importance of preserving local history. Thanks to collaborations between organizations like Indiana Landmarks and dedicated individuals, key pieces of Indiana’s heritage, including structures tied to the Underground Railroad, are being saved for future generations to learn from and appreciate.