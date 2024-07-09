Prime 47 brings back happy hour promotions

Prime 47 is excited to announce the return of its popular happy hour promotions.

Known as “Elite Hour,” this special deal is available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During Elite Hour, you can enjoy 47% off the bar menu and featured liquors.

This is a great time to try the new Wagyu Burger and Steak Frites, both prepared by Chef Ryne Kempin.

Chef Kempin joined us on the show to share more information. He said these promotions are designed to give customers a taste of Prime 47’s high-quality offerings at a more affordable price.

Whether you are a regular or a new visitor, Elite Hour is a perfect opportunity to experience Prime 47’s delicious food and drinks.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal. Join them for Elite Hour and enjoy great food, drinks, and savings!