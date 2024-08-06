Prime 47: Indy’s #1 Steakhouse

Chef Ryne Kempin from Prime 47 recently shared some of their delicious food offerings, giving a taste of what makes this local steakhouse a standout in downtown Indianapolis.

PRIME Dining Experience

Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner for two or a big celebration with twenty friends, Prime 47 has a table waiting for you.

As the only locally owned and operated steakhouse in downtown Indianapolis, Prime 47 offers a unique and welcoming atmosphere for all diners.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and enjoy a memorable meal at Prime 47, where every dining experience is special.

To learn more information about Prime 47, visit the Prime 47 website!