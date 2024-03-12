Prime 47: NCAA Tournament Viewing Party

March Madness has hit Gainbridge, just across the street from Prime 47, Indy’s premier steakhouse in Downtown Indy.

As the excitement kicks off, Prime 47 is preparing to provide the best food, making the festivities even more enjoyable.

Locally owned and centrally located, it offers an extraordinary dining experience in the heart of the city.

With a commitment to impeccable service, every visit to Prime 47 is a celebration.

Whether it’s a quiet dinner for two or a joyous gathering for a special occasion, guests are treated to a symphony of flavors and an ambiance that exudes sophistication.

As the tournament unfolds, Prime 47 remains a place where people can enjoy fine dining and create memories to last a lifetime.