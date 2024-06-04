Prime 47 offering half-priced wine on Saturday nights all summer

This summer, Prime 47 Indy’s Steakhouse is offering a special promotion on Saturday nights: half-price bottles of wine.

This offer provides an excellent opportunity for guests to enjoy a fine dining experience at a more affordable price.

Prime 47 Indy’s Steakhouse combines outstanding food with timeless elegance.

The restaurant prides itself on elevating the dining experience, with each dish crafted to perfection in a refined atmosphere.

The ambiance is designed to enhance every meal, making it not just about the food, but also about the overall experience.

Guests can enjoy a romantic dinner or celebrate a special occasion, all while savoring exceptional culinary delights and top-notch service.

At Prime 47, every meal is a celebration, ensuring that every visit is memorable.

Whether it’s a night out with loved ones or a milestone event, Prime 47 Indy’s Steakhouse promises an extraordinary experience.