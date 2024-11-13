Prime Hospitality Group welcomes people for Happy Hour

When happy hour was reinstated in Indiana many restaurant groups got on board with accompanying menus.

Prime Hospitality Group operates Ruth’s Chris and The Exchange Bar in Indianapolis, they have created a happy hour menu as well.

At both locations several cocktails and menu items are offered at lower prices from 4-7 p.m.

They stopped by the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to share some of their offered cocktails.

Rob McGuire is a bartender at Ruth’s Chris, he made a cucumber inspired mocktail, a classic raspberry cosmopolitan and an espresso martini.

All three of the cocktails, plus many more, are offered for $3 off during happy hour.

For more information, visit primehg.com/brands