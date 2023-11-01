Pro Dancer Derek Hough brings ‘Symphony of Dance’ to Indy

Call him a triple threat, if you will.

The uber-talented Derek Hough, from ‘Dancing with the Stars’, is coming to Indy with a monumental experience for 2023– DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE – is making stops in major markets, including the Old National Centre in Indianapolis on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Here’s Amber’s interview with Derek, as she learns the personal connection he has with audiences and why these shows, in particular, means so much.

About:

Presales start Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time with general on sale following on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time via www.livenation.com. VIP packages will be available through derekhough.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Derek.

DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE kicks off on Sept. 28 in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Diego, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more before concluding in Idaho Falls, ID on Dec. 23. From the EMMY® award-winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years. The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek’s magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez’s ‘All I Have’ Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs® creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost who is a Tony Award & Drama Desk-Award nominated producer. He’s produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency). Visit www.MojaveGhost.com for more information.

ABOUT DEREK HOUGH

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a three-time Emmy Award winner and twelve-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. Hough has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film Make Your Move and had a recurring role on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall’s Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in which he starred as the male lead in London’s West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s Hairspray Live! In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. Hough can also add best-selling author to his list of credits. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list during two non-consecutive time periods, a rare feat. In 2021, Hough launched his solo residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The critically acclaimed dance-centric show at the Venetian Resort takes Fans on a journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.

For up-to-date information, please visit www.derekhough.com.