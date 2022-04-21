Life.Style.Live!

Prodigy Burger Bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever wanted to craft your own gourmet burger? At Prodigy Burger Bar, the sky is the limit! Drake DelosSantos, public relations director at Prodigy, joined us today to tell us more about the unique restaurant.

Established in 2017 in Carmel, Indiana, Prodigy Burger Bar is a locally owned and operated restaurant specializing in craft burgers with six locations in central Indiana.

For Prodigy chefs, making burgers is an art form. The “create your own masterpiece burger” option puts the creativity in your hands. Choose from one of local favorite curated burgers with custom blended beef if you want a bold and brilliant flavor.

Locations:

Clay Terrace: 14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Suite 100A Carmel, IN 46032

Geist: 10158 Brooks School Road Fishers IN, 46037

West Carmel: 4335 West 106 th Street Carmel, IN 46032

Street Carmel, IN 46032 IUPUI: 910 West 10 th Street, Suite 1 Indianapolis, IN 46202

Street, Suite 1 Indianapolis, IN 46202 Greenwood: 8923 South Meredian Steet, Suite A1 Indianapolis, IN 46217

Kokomo: 1355 South Reed Street Kokomo, IN 46902

Brunch Burger:

Served a warm, toasted brioche bun comes a sizzling smash patty topped with a perfectly fried egg, crispy bacon strips, melted American cheese laid on a foundation of freshly fried tater tots with drizzled house made Prodigy Sauce.

Mocktails:

Hoosier Juice:

Also known as “blue juice”, this refreshing mocktail combines Sprite, Blue Curacao with a splash of lemon juice to add a small pucker and finally garnished with a lime wedge. You’ll be so blue after it’s gone, you’ll want another!

Don’t Call Me Shirley:

You’ll be calling your server for another one of these before you know it! This mocktail takes the timeless beverage and puts a spin on it. Pop in some grenadine with lime juice, add a little Sprite and top with a hint of ginger beer. Don’t forget the cherry!