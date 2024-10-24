The Produce Moms promote Halloween-themed healthy snacks

Lori Taylor from The Produce Moms recently shared creative Halloween-themed treat ideas, highlighting the importance of incorporating fruits and vegetables into festive snacks. During the Halloween season, Taylor emphasized that healthy eating can be fun, engaging, and easy to prepare. “Anytime I’m serving food to anyone for any occasion, fruits and vegetables are there,” she said, encouraging families to adopt this approach.

Taylor first introduced the idea of a “baked potato dipping bar,” an affordable and versatile option for entertaining. “Potatoes are America’s favorite vegetable, and we’re celebrating them today,” she said, noting that potatoes have consistently ranked at the top in consumer affinity data. Taylor demonstrated how to use small, colorful varieties like red, gold, and purple Idaho potatoes. She recommended roasting the potatoes and pairing them with pre-made dips, such as pesto ranch, queso, and spinach artichoke. “You can easily set this up for less than $15, making it an affordable and delicious way to entertain guests,” she explained.

Another trending idea from Taylor was the mini baked potato bar. These bite-sized potatoes can be prefilled with popular flavors, such as buffalo chicken, pizza toppings, bacon ranch, and classic steakhouse. “This is like a potato charcuterie, but much more affordable,” Taylor noted. She explained that these small potato dishes can be roasted in an air fryer in 15 minutes, providing a convenient and delicious snack option for gatherings.

Produce Moms: Tasty Halloween treats

Taylor also offered Halloween-themed fruit and vegetable treats, perfect for the season. One featured snack was pear “mummies,” where pears are dipped in white chocolate candy coating and decorated with black bakery gel to mimic mummy wrappings. “The pears make the perfect little mummy shape,” Taylor said, adding that they can be served like candy-coated apples.

For a vegetable option, Taylor suggested celery sticks topped with cottage cheese and shredded mozzarella, also decorated to resemble mummies. “It’s brilliant because it’s fun, simple, and nutritious,” she explained. Adding candy eyes or keeping it entirely veggie-based allows for creative variations.

Taylor also shared a way to transform smoothies into Halloween treats. Using cups that can be drawn on, she demonstrated how to create ghost faces with marshmallow cream. “This is a great way to have a fun-themed Halloween breakfast,” she said, explaining that this could work with hot chocolate, chocolate milk, or fruit smoothies. Taylor added that this activity encourages children to engage in the kitchen while helping them get more excited about fruits and veggies.

Throughout her career, Taylor has been known for presenting simple yet inventive ideas, particularly during festive seasons. “There are limitless ways for us to all get more produce on every table,” she said, emphasizing how accessible and versatile these healthy treats can be.

For step-by-step instructions on these ideas, Taylor directs readers to her website, ProduceMoms.com. She continues to inspire families with creative ways to enjoy fruits and vegetables, especially during Halloween when traditional treats can be high in sugar. “It’s all about having fun and making healthy choices,” she said.