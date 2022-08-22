Life.Style.Live!

Products new moms can’t live without

When you are a new mom, trying to figure out what you do and don’t need, makes life stressful. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” with smart solutions for new parents to help make life easier with a newborn!

Get baby’s clothes really clean

Arm & Hammer:

Arm & Hammer Baby Detergent – $9.48

Arm & Hammer Baby Detergent is tough on baby stains, yet gentle on skin, is pediatrician and dermatologist tested, contains no preservatives, phosphates or dyes and is an EPA Safer Choice Certified detergent.

Dress for Success’ Virtual Power Walk, Presented by Arm & Hammer Laundry, takes place on August 27 & 28 and aims to help women move forward, one step at a time.

To learn more or register to virtually power walk in solidarity with women around the globe, visit click here.

Available at Walmart and online

No nighttime leaks — overnight comfort for your baby boy & girl

Sposie:

Sposie Booster Pads

Sposie Dribbles

The Sposie baby diaper boosters were designed to absorb excess moisture from your little one’s diaper and keep them comfy as well as rash-free during nighttime.

Sposie Dribbles:

A must-have for your kid’s potty-training journey — Sposie Dribbles are the most innovative potty-training pads for kids that will add another layer of comfort and protection to your kid’s potty-training time.

Simply attach the adhesive pad to your child’s underwear and be always prepared for any potential leaks at home, on-the-go or anyplace else.

Available on Amazon

What every new mom needs

Pottery Barn Kids:

Classic Diaper Bags – Navy $169

Sheep Organic Muslin Swaddle Set – $54.50

Classic Diaper Bag: This chic diaper bag is stylish enough to take anywhere. With three interior pockets, sturdy and adjustable shoulder straps and a handy changing pad, it can carry everything a parent needs to have at hand.

Sheep Organic Muslin Swaddle Set: Wrap baby up in this swaddle set, featuring three prints of playful sheep, safari animals and mini diamonds in sweet watercolor hues. Each piece is made with pure organic cotton muslin that’s lightweight, breathable and oh-so-soft next to your little one’s skin.

Shop in-store at Pottery Barn Kids or online here.

The easiest setup for a playard ever

Chicco

Chicco Dash Instant Setup Playard – $199.99

Chicco Dash Play Panel Accessory – $29.99

The new Dash Playard from Chicco is equipped with a one-hand easy open and fold function to help parents and caregivers set up with ease.

Simply press down on the center hub with one hand, secure the mattress and the Dash™ is ready to go.

Then, a one-hand pull releases the locking mechanism for instant fold.

Even better – the Dash opens with the bassinet inside and stays attached when folded for ultimate convenience, so there’s no need to remove and reinstall the bassinet every time you store the playard!

A zip-on play panel is sold separately and features a fun, safari motif with vivid colors and fun fabric animal characters that babies can engage with to encourage creativity and developmental play.

Find online here

To find details on all of these smart products for new parents, click here or head to @momhint on Instagram.