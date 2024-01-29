Professional bowler from Indiana looks to defend title

Pro bowling comes to Indy for U.S. Open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Professional bowler, E.J. Tackett, grew up in the bowling alley.

His parents owned one in Bluffton, IN.

Tackett eventually went on to college to golf, rather than bowl. During that time he got back in to bowling at it turned out to be a good move.

Tackett has won 21 PBA Tour titles, 13th most all-time, including four major championships.

He is one of nine professional bowlers that have completed the PBA Triple Crown.

He’ll be competing in the U.S. Open at Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis, where he won in 2023.

The 2024 U.S. Open presented by Go Bowling! will be a collaborative effort between the United States Bowling Congress and Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America, and the limited field will include the sport’s best bowlers, most of whom earned their spots in the event based on their recent on-lane performances.

The list includes leaders on the PBA Tour points list and top performers at USBC events and PBA majors.