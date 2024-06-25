Promoting summer learning for Pre-K kids

As summer days grow longer, children have more opportunities to engage in playful activities.

Dawn Yanek, a multifaceted professional known for her roles as an author, actor, and the founder of Momsanity.com, joined us to share how to enhance playtime for preschoolers during these sunny months.

Dawn Yanek is partnering with Disney to influence the homes of young families with storytelling.

By doing this, families can create fun and stimulating environments that encourage children’s growth and development.

This initiative by Dawn Yanek and Disney represents the powerful role of play in early childhood development.

As families look forward to a summer filled with joy and learning, these tips and toys are sure to make the season even more magical and memorable for preschoolers everywhere.