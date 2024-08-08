Propane Education & Research Council: Better Our Buses campaign

Tucker Perkins, the CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council, joined us to talk about school bus safety as kids get ready to go back to school.

He explained the challenges of giving every child a safe, clean, and healthy ride to school and introduced the “Better Our Buses” campaign.

Perkins pointed out that many children still ride in old diesel buses, which are costly to run and bad for kids’ health and the environment.

He suggested using propane and electric buses instead, which are cleaner and more efficient.

During the interview, Perkins explained the benefits of propane buses. He said they are quieter and healthier, and help students arrive at school calm and ready to learn.

These buses are also cheaper to run and better for the environment. On August 7th, Perkins talked about the goal of giving students a clean, safe ride to school and how propane buses can help make a greener future.

He shared how propane buses are a good choice for school transportation, promoting both student health and protecting the environment.

Perkins’ insights highlighted the need to switch to cleaner buses for school transportation and how the “Better Our Buses” campaign aims to achieve this.

This interview gave parents important information about school bus safety and the advantages of propane buses, helping them make better choices for their kids’ transportation. Take a look at the full video above