Prosecco: The versatile holiday wine for entertaining, gifting

As the holiday season approaches, internationally recognized wine experts Christine Deussen and Filippo Lapides are highlighting Prosecco as the ideal choice for entertaining, gifting, and creating festive cocktails. Deussen, a frequent media guest, and Lapides, national brand ambassador for Innovation Brands Inc., shared insights on the versatility and appeal of Prosecco in all its forms.

“There are different styles of Prosecco,” Lapides explained. “Classic white Prosecco is the most familiar, but we now also have Prosecco Rosé, introduced in 2020, and the rare still or bubble-free Prosecco.” All Prosecco must be made with the Glera grape grown in Italy’s Prosecco region and carry a DOC label to ensure authenticity and quality, he added.

Deussen elaborated on the distinct flavors of each style. “This is a Brut, which is a dry Prosecco, with flavors of lemons, melons, and stone fruits, complemented by bright acidity,” she said. “The Rosé introduces layers of cherries, berries, and florals. The still Prosecco, which has no bubbles, offers a completely different experience, showcasing flavors of lemon, kiwi, cashew, and honeysuckle with a creamy base and high-toned acidity.”

Beyond its flavors, Prosecco’s ability to pair with a wide variety of dishes makes it a standout choice for holiday meals and gatherings. “Prosecco is super food-friendly,” Lapides noted. “It pairs traditionally with antipasto and seafood, but it’s also perfect for main dishes like turkey or desserts. For brunch, the sparkling or still Prosecco goes well with eggs, smoked salmon, cheeses, and even fruits.”

Deussen emphasized Prosecco’s versatility in cocktails. “It’s a great way to lighten up cocktails. You can swap out one of the spirits for Prosecco,” she said. She highlighted a simple but festive cocktail made with Brut Prosecco, pomegranate juice, dark cherry, and garnishes like rosemary and cranberry for a savory twist.

For those mindful of calories during the holidays, Lapides pointed out an additional benefit. “The Voga Prosecco Still has only 95 calories per five-ounce pour, making it a lighter option for holiday celebrations.”

Prosecco’s combination of vibrant flavors, elegant packaging, and versatility makes it an excellent choice for any holiday occasion, whether hosting a gathering, crafting cocktails, or selecting a thoughtful gift.

SPONSORED BY VOGA ITALIA