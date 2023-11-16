Providing hygiene items to families in Indy

At the Financial Center, they are committed to affirming dignity and restoring hope to families in Indianapolis by providing essential hygiene items.

These items, which cannot be purchased with food stamps and are often challenging to acquire, play a crucial role in maintaining personal health and well-being.

On November 17th, they’re inviting you to join them at the Community Impact Event.

During this event, you will have the opportunity to connect with fellow community leaders and learn how you can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need.

They’ll be featuring guest speakers, including Indy Hygiene Hub Executive Director and Founder, Christina Huffines, and Board President, Kiley Schmitz, who will share their vision for the future.

Together, they’re aiming to reduce the burden on families in Northwest Indianapolis who require essential hygiene items.

You will leave the event with actionable ways to support this growing need and contribute to the betterment of our community.