Jose Cuervo Devil’s Reserve debuts with unique pineapple-jalapeno flavor for cocktails

Proximo Spirits has launched a new product, Jose Cuervo Devil’s Reserve, marking the company’s biggest release in the past decade. Luke Foli from Proximo Spirits recently introduced the product, highlighting its unique flavor profile. “It’s made with Jose Cuervo Silver infused with pineapple and jalapeno,” Foli said. “We’re super excited about it.”

The Devil’s Reserve offers a distinctive take on tequila, combining the sweetness of pineapple with a hint of jalapeno. Despite its aroma suggesting a strong spice, the flavor remains balanced.

“It smells like it’s going to be really overpowering, like it’s going to be really spicy, but it’s not spicy at all,” Foli explained.

This infusion makes the product a versatile choice for cocktails, including the “Devil Rita,” a new take on the classic margarita.

Foli demonstrated the drink’s preparation: “We take an ounce and a half of Cuervo Devil’s Reserve, an ounce and a quarter of fresh lime juice, three-quarters of an ounce of our Aguero orange liqueur, and a half-ounce of simple syrup. Shake it up, add a red sugar rim, and garnish with pineapple and jalapeno.”

The launch of Devil’s Reserve comes as Halloween approaches, aligning with the brand’s effort to refresh its image and invite customers to try something different.

“We’ve been making tequila longer than anyone. We actually invented the margarita and the Cristalino,” said Foli . “With Devil’s Reserve, we want people to revisit the brand and be open to new flavors.”

The product is now available at major liquor stores, making it easily accessible for customers looking to try something new this season.

Foli added, “Tequila has come a long way, and with Devil’s Reserve, we’re showing just how smooth and versatile it can be.”