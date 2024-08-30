Prufrock Coffee Company talks local flavors and new location

Prufrock Coffee Company is all about bringing fresh, local flavors to coffee lovers. Poula Hanna, the owner, joined us to share more about what makes their coffee special.

Poula showcased a couple of Prufrock’s special drinks.

These drinks are crafted with care, using ingredients from local vendors who share the company’s passion for quality.

“We take pride in our process,” Poula said. “From the beans to the cup, everything is done with attention to detail.”

The company also focuses on sustainability with its to-go cups, which are eco-friendly, helping to reduce waste while still providing convenience to customers on the move.

Prufrock Coffee Company is growing, too. They’ve recently opened a new location, making it even easier for people to enjoy their delicious coffee.

“We’re excited to bring our unique flavors to more people,” Poula continued.

Whether you’re a regular or a first-time visitor, Prufrock Coffee is ready to get you caffeinated! Take a look at the full interview above for more information!