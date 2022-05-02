Life.Style.Live!

Pull My Hair Wax Studio and Spa to celebrate grand opening with complementary treatments, specials

The team from Pull My Hair Wax Studio and Spa in Plainfield is celebrating their grand opening with an open house next weekend!

Lisa Johnson, owner and esthetician at Pull My Hair Wax Studio and Spa, and Lillian Miller, manager of Pull My Hair Wax Studio and Spa, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from their grand opening.

It’s taking place on Saturday, May 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1620 Hawthorne Dr. Plainfield, IN 46168.

During the open house at the family-owned spa, guests will be able to tour the new space and receive a complementary hand, temple and shoulder massage, lash application, and create a custom candle.

The wax studio and spa will also have products available for purchase, offer 20 percent off future service bookings and provide a mimosa bar with snacks.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the spa is also offering a mother/daughter facial package including two basic facials for $75, offering $25 in savings. Customizations may be added to the basic facial for an additional cost. The Mother’s Day special is available through Sunday, May 8.

Pull My Hair Wax Studio and Spa is a family-owned wax studio and spa that provides personalized self-care and pampering experiences including facials, lash application and waxing) in a judgment-free atmosphere.

For more information about Pull My Hair Wax Studio and Spa, visit PullMyHairSpa.com.