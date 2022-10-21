Life.Style.Live!

Pumpkin Smash to benefit Broad Ripple area students

Grab a mallet and start pounding! By smashing pumpkins, you’ll help students in the Broad Ripple area get the tools and extracurricular programs they need — like robotics club, Lego club, science camps and arts programming.

Judy Weerts Hall of Broad Ripple Kiwanis Club joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about this event.

The Pumpkin Smash is just part of the family-friendly fall festival hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Broad Ripple from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 23 at Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall (5301 Winthrop Ave Suite B. Indianapolis, IN 46220).

The event will have free activities for kids including painting pumpkins and fun games. Everyone should also dress in their most creative outfit for the costume parade!

Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall is donating a portion of sales from food to the Kiwanis Club of Broad Ripple. The club supports science, technology, engineering, arts and math projects at IPS 43, 48, 55, 59, 91, Shortridge and Purdue Polytechnic.

An online auction of premium items and experiences will raise additional funds so the club can expand the service it provides to the Broad Ripple community. Bidding opens October 16 on the club’s website, brkc.org. Bids are accepted until 11:59 p.m. on October 23.

For more information, click here.