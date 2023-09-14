Pumpkin Spice Workout with Firefighter Tim

Get ready to spice up your fitness routine with a unique twist as we welcome Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department to share his exciting “Pumpkin Spice Workout.”

Tim Griffin has made staying fit both fun and flavorful with this innovative workout routine that brings the essence of fall right into your exercise regimen.

Join us as Tim demonstrates how to turn seasonal favorites into workout essentials, combining fitness and the pumpkin spice craze in a delightful and creative way.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just looking to add a little zest to your daily exercises, Tim’s Pumpkin Spice Workout will leave you feeling energized and ready to embrace the autumn season with a healthy dose of spice!