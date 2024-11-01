Purdue University launches ‘In Our STEM Era’ makerspace to inspire young girls in STEM

Purdue University is set to launch its “In Our STEM Era” Makerspace at Circle Centre Mall this weekend, inviting the community to explore the exciting world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) through a series of interactive activities. The event will take place on Saturday, November 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 3, from 12-5 p.m., just up the escalator from the Illinois Street entrance.

This two-day event aims to inspire young attendees, particularly girls, by showcasing the diverse opportunities available in STEM fields. Despite women making up only 36% of the STEM workforce nationwide, Purdue has been at the forefront of changing this narrative since 1969 with the launch of the nation’s first Women in Engineering program.

Visitors to the Makerspace can engage in a variety of hands-on activities designed to spark interest in STEM. Highlights include a binary code friendship bracelet bar, a digitally-designed photo background station for social media, and a “Glow Ups” beauty station by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the leading cosmetics brand for teens. Participants can also enjoy a rocket and galaxy-in-a-bottle activity hosted by Purdue’s Women in Engineering Program, view screenings of “Boilers to Mars,” and create their own custom lotions.

The event is being organized in collaboration with Purdue’s Computer Graphics Technology department and other women-focused student organizations. “We want to enhance the experience for those enjoying the festivities downtown while promoting the exciting career possibilities in STEM,” said an event spokesperson.

Notably, e.l.f. Cosmetics has partnered with Purdue for this initiative, reflecting the brand’s commitment to female empowerment and affordability, making quality products accessible to young audiences.

All activities at the “In Our STEM Era” Makerspace are free, emphasizing Purdue’s mission as a land-grant university to provide educational opportunities to all.

As Purdue continues to expand its presence in Indianapolis with the recent launch of its new urban campus, events like this represent a significant step in fostering interest in STEM careers among young people and addressing the gender gap in these critical fields.

For more information about the event, visit InOurSTEMEra.com.