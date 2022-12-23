Life.Style.Live!

Purdue University shares heartwarming viral video

Today we got the inside scoop on Purdue University‘s most watched video they’ve ever created. Purdue recently hit over 12 million views on their new campus commercial, and we spoke to Ethan Braden, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Purdue University and Purdue University Global, all about it.

The video shows Purdue through the eyes of a future student and features the entire Purdue portfolio including West Lafayette, Purdue Global, and Purdue Polytechnic High School.

Here’s more information from Purdue about the video:

At Purdue, we believe the only barriers to what you can achieve should be the limits of your imagination. And we believe that a world-class education should be accessible at every stage of life, helping you take the small steps to pursue your giant leap. Across Indiana, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools are helping more students prepare for college. On Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, hands-on, experiential learning is empowering more than 50,000 students to discover their passion. And around the world, Purdue Global is meeting the needs of working adults who often have some college credit, but no degree. Wherever, whatever and however we study, we’re united in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap.