Purdue University to release short film ‘Boilers to Mars’

Purdue University is known as the Cradle of Astronauts, with 27 alumni having traveled to space.

Now, they are taking that legacy even further with the debut of a new short film, Boilers to Mars.

This film imagines a vision of what it might look like when humans make their way to Mars, with a team of Boilermakers

Kelly Hiller, Vice President of Marketing at Purdue, shared more information about the film. Boilers to Mars follows four fictional characters from their first days as undergraduates at Purdue, through their careers, and into the decision to become the first crew to launch to Mars.

This 10-minute film is part of Purdue’s ongoing emotive storytelling, which began with the award-winning series What Can You Imagine at Purdue?

The debut of Boilers to Mars represents Purdue’s commitment to inspiring future generations and continuing its leadership in space exploration.

This Thursday, Purdue will proudly present Boilers to Mars. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!