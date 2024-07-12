Que King Food Truck: Quality Urban Eats

The Que King Food Truck is quickly becoming a favorite in Indianapolis for its delicious food and commitment to quality. Will Carter, the owner of Que King, shared more about this exciting addition to the local food scene.

Que King’s menu includes a variety of tasty items. The lamb burger is juicy and flavorful, making it a must-try. The pulled pork is tender and perfect for barbecue lovers. Rib tips are packed with flavor, and the babyback ribs are slow-cooked and fall-off-the-bone tender. Fresh cabbage adds a nice balance to the meat dishes, and the baked beans are rich and comforting.

Que King has multiple permits to travel around Indiana and is open to getting permits for larger events. This means they can bring their delicious food to many locations, making them a great choice for various occasions.

Will Carter explained that Que King offers catering for events, private parties, and festivals. The menu features core items but may change based on seasonal availability and special events.

The “QUE” in Que King stands for Quality Urban Eats. This is their first full year operating the food truck, but the team has 11 years of experience in hospitality and restaurants. Will Carter also bartends and serves at the Embassy Suites in downtown Indianapolis and collaborates with Friends with Fred for events.

Que King Food Truck offers some of the best urban eats in Indiana. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, be sure to check out their delicious menu.