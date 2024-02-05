Search
Quepid Sweethearts Ball raising money for a good cause

Courtesy: The Indianapolis Uplift Foundation
by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Quepid Ball is a night full of entertainment and fun all for a good cause.

The event is put on by The Indianapolis Uplift Foundation, and proceeds benefit the Omega Lamplighters Youth Program.

Comedian Ambur Jones will perform, as well as Toy Factory, and the night is hosted by Eric Saunders and Alaina Renee.

The event will be Saturday, February 10 from 7:00p to 11:30p.

It will be held at The Wellington Fishers Banquet & Conference Center, 9775 N by NE Blvd, Fishers, IN 46037, USA.

