Raising awareness about pet hunger

Each year, a staggering 30 million pets in the United States grapple with hunger, a sobering reality that presents challenges for both these beloved animals and their devoted pet parents.

But there is hope on the horizon as dedicated organizations like PetSmart Charities join forces with local partners to combat pet hunger.

Today, we have the honor of hearing from Aimee Gilbreath, the President of PetSmart Charities, who will shed light on the vital issue of pet hunger awareness and the inspiring efforts being made to address this pressing concern.