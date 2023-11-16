Raising awareness for pancreatic cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- November is pancreatic cancer awareness month.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is the only pancreatic cancer organization fighting the disease in a comprehensive way.

The organization is working to bring together all communities to raise awareness and inspire action during November Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

PanCAN supports scientific research, patient services, government advocacy, and community engagement.

Early detection can be key. Pancreatic cancer is often a harsh and typically deadly disease.

With a five-year survival rate of just 12 percent, pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

With early detection doctors can treat the cancer more effectively.