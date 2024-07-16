Raising awareness for suicide prevention: A mother’s mission after losing her daughter

Kailei Jarvis lost her eldest daughter, Serena, to suicide on March 4, 2020. Serena’s birthday is July 31, a day that now holds even more significance for Kailei and her family.

Described as a “spitfire and moonbeams,” Serena stood at 5 feet 5 inches tall but had a personality that made her seem much taller.

She loved animals, anime, spooky and horror themes, comics, and makeup, and was an artist, just like many in her family. She loved her family, friends, and loved ones fiercely.

In 2022, what began as a simple idea to get a tattoo on Serena’s birthday turned into a fundraising event.

This event raised $112 for their community’s suicide prevention awareness organization, which supports those affected by suicide and raises awareness.

During this first event, they completed 17 tattoos in 12 hours, all in honor of Serena.

Matthew Hopkins, owner and artist of Fatt Matt’s Tatts, and Kailei Jarvis, founder of the Cass County Mental Health Initiative, joined us to share more about this important cause.

“Usually when kids are struggling with mental health issues, they miss a lot of days and it doesn’t really show their true potential of how they are as a student,” Jarvis said.

The following year, they raised $650 through an auction and donations, completing 27 tattoos and offering six different designs.

“I’m a survivor myself of an attempt. It’s all about awareness. It’s getting these tattoos and letting people know that not only have you had an encounter or that you’re a survivor, but that you’re a safe person,” Hopkins explained.

This year, the event has grown even more, with a bigger venue and three tattoo artists. In addition to the suicide awareness tattoos from previous years, they are also offering tattoos for organ donation, fulfilling Serena’s last wish to be an organ donor.

The event has also expanded to include music, with seven bands and solo artists performing, and hopes for even more.

Kailei is seeking donations for goody bags for those who get tattoos or items for the auction. All proceeds go to a college scholarship in Serena’s honor, aimed at C-average students who have survived suicide or are struggling with mental health and are pursuing a career in mental health or as a large animal vet like Serena aspired to be.

Kailei’s goal is to prevent other parents from experiencing the tremendous grief she has endured and to raise awareness to help prevent suicide.

For more information or to offer support, take a look at the full interview above to find out more information.